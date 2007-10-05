Here's the next step in mankind's never-ending quest for eternal life: Ink Afterlife, where cremated and ground-up ashes are mixed in with printer ink, and end up in a photograph. The ghouls at InkAfterlife.com supply you with a one-ounce barcoded vial, into which you lovingly place the powdery essence of the dearly departed. Send that off to the printers along with your fave pic, and it's all set. Next, they unceremoniously mix those ashes into special ink and print that sucker up on an 8x10 inch black-and-white photo for 50 bucks, or $79 for a colour print. It's a far cry from building a Great Pyramid or Taj Mahal—or better yet, having your ashes shot into space—but hey, it's better than being buried in a pauper's grave. [Inkafterlife]Thanks, Tom!
Achieve Immortality with Ink Afterlife Photo Printed Using Your Ashes
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.