There's a "friends only" special on Woot right now for an original (refurbished) 30GB Black Zune for a mere $US100.It's first-come-first-serve, and if I were you I'd hurry my arse up and go get one before they shut this down. It's by far the cheapest you'll find one, and it's an especially great deal because it gets all the fun features of the Zune 2, such as Wi-Fi syncing, updated sharing of files other than songs, podcasts, updated codecs, and Windows Media Center TV on the go. If you've been waiting for a deal, this is it. [Woot]
$US99 30GB Black Zune That Gets All the New Zune's Features
