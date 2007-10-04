$10m NYC Esquire North Penthouse Is Decadent Tech Wonderland (Giant Gallery)

We just visited this ridiculously expensive penthouse at the top of New York's Central Park, looking down on pretty much everything. Intel decked it out with some serious computing horsepower, and the result has us buzzing. (It's either the computers or the Lex Luthor-like putting green.) That's right, if you had $US8.5 million ($A9.6 million), you'd be home right now. Here's how the other half lives:

Stay tuned for a video walkthrough of the place, and a breakout of some of the hotter PCs (both literally and figuratively) that we stumbled upon.

With reporting by Jennifer Hooker