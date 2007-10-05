Sure we've covered other robotic fortune tellers in the past, but none of them have cost anywhere close to $US75,000. Now, to be fair, as far as robotic swamis go, this one looks amazing. Utilising "cutting-edge" AI and over 30 facial motors, this swami can learn his own name, wink at you as you walk by, or even answer all of life's questions (as any swami worth its salt should be able to). Of course, for this much cash, you could probably just pay a real swami to sit in your house every day and do the same stuff. Then again, you don't have to feed the robotic version. [Red Ferret Journal]
$85,000 Swami Conversational Robot Is A Very Expensive Psychic
