640GB Flash Hard Drive For a Paultry $19,000

Sure it costs $30 a GB, but Fusion-io's new ioDrive flash card promises ridiculous 800MB/sec (Read) and 600MB/sec (Write) sustained data transfer rates. That would mean performance on par with DRAM, which would be about a thousand times faster than any existing disk drive. Basically, it's like packing an enterprise SAN into a PCI express card. However, if $19,000 is a little too rich for your blood, you could always settle for a 80GB, 160GB, or 320GB when the ioDrive is released in Q1 2008. 80GB for $2400? Now, that's value. [Fusion-io via about:blank]