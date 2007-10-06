40GB PS3 Finally Made Official, Backwards Compatibility Gets the Boot

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ps3399.jpgWell, we've heard the rumours, leaked news and JB Hi-Fi store confirmations, and now it's official: there's a 40GB Playstation 3 coming on October 10th. It's only official for Europe as of now, with a €399 pricetag, but it's pretty safe to assume we'll be getting the same thing soon enough. The catch? No memory card reader, only two USB ports, and no PS2 backward compatibility. Is this the pricepoint Sony needed to hit to finally make the PS3 affordable? Will you be making the plunge now despite the lack of backwards compatibility? Between this and some good games finally coming out, the PS3 might just start moving some units, although losing backwards compatibility is a serious kick in the pants. [Sony via Kotaku]

AU: We've heard that pre-orders will be starting over the weekend at many stores, but I doubt they're going to sell out immediately. Worth noting for those upset at the removal of back compat that you can pick up PS2 for less than the price difference for perfect play of older games - and in a form factor that is now so tiny! But the mark up over US, and even Euro, pricing is a kick in the pants. -SB

