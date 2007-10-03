3rd Space Vest Lets You Know When You've Been Shot

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

SpaceVestGI.jpgTN Game's 3rd Space Vest, designed by physician Mark Ombrellaro, is based on a earlier medical instrument that permitted doctors to carry out distance based investigations. As if there could be an even better use, Dr. Ombrellaro has modified the vest so gamers will be able to feel gaming impacts, such as punches and shots, by means of alternating air pressures that will simulate the sensations.The gaming peripheral will consist of eight zones, all of which will be able to direct appropriate force to accurately simulate a plethora of sensations, including bullet fire, explosions, punches and even finger taps. The device will be released in November, retailing at $189 and will come bundled with two games, 3rd Space Incursion and a special edition of Call of Duty II. The TN Game online shop is currently taking pre-orders at $169.99 saving 20 bills on the final price post release. Patches will be made available for Quake3/4 and Doom 3 compatibility and an SDK kit will be released for developers.

Future revisions are already being planned. The next release will hope to replicate G-forces to add that little extra to speed orientated gaming. We may have fluked a win against Kotaku, but we are not so sure we are up to risking bruising to our sculpted blogging physiques for the sake of a realistic gaming experience. [Technabob]

