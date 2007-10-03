Broadcom's latest 3G HSUPA BCM21551 chip is a bigger deal than its somewhat dry press release indicates. The all-in-one 3G chip is both cheaper and has a "very long battery life" when compared with current 3G chips, which have the problem of sucking your phone's battery faster than an unclogged shower drain. The new chip will be more like a drain after your wife's just washed her hair. In addition to having the potential of making it into the iPhone, the chip could mean many more phones—even dinky bargain bin ones—will make the jump to 3G. Which will then in turn make providers expand and improve their 3G coverage. [PRNewswire]
Broadcom's Latest 3G Chip Has Longer Life, Cheaper Costs, iPhone Potential
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.