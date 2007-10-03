3 Percent of Teens Own iPhones, 9 Percent of Friends Totally Jealous

Phil Elmer-Dewitt, voice of the newly relocated Fortune Apple 2.0 blog, published Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster's latest report, a survey of teens that reveals: • 3% of students surveyed own iPhones • An additional 9% expect to buy an iPhone in the next 6 months • 4.2% of surveyed adults also had iPhones • iPod market share is holding steady at 82%, with Sony and SanDisk tied for second place (4% each) But PED thought Mr. Munster's numbers were a tad fishy, that rather than accurately reflecting the US, it was a snapshot of a tech-savvier subset.

There are roughly 28 million teenagers in the U.S., and it seems unlikely that they account for 840,000 of the 1.1 million iPhones sold so far.

And this doesn't even begin to factor in the 4.2% of adults Munster claims have the Jesus phone.

The other ambiguity is this 82% iPod market share. Does it include iPhones? Or can this mean that, in spite of brisk iPhone sales, iPod sales have remained consistent? Here's the chart—as you can see, the iPhone could be under iPod or Other: [Apple 2.0]