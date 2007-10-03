Coronavirus Cancellations: What Australians Are Google Searching Most

3 Percent of Teens Own iPhones, 9 Percent of Friends Totally Jealous

Munster_and_iPhones.jpgPhil Elmer-Dewitt, voice of the newly relocated Fortune Apple 2.0 blog, published Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster's latest report, a survey of teens that reveals: • 3% of students surveyed own iPhones • An additional 9% expect to buy an iPhone in the next 6 months • 4.2% of surveyed adults also had iPhones • iPod market share is holding steady at 82%, with Sony and SanDisk tied for second place (4% each) But PED thought Mr. Munster's numbers were a tad fishy, that rather than accurately reflecting the US, it was a snapshot of a tech-savvier subset.

There are roughly 28 million teenagers in the U.S., and it seems unlikely that they account for 840,000 of the 1.1 million iPhones sold so far.

And this doesn't even begin to factor in the 4.2% of adults Munster claims have the Jesus phone.

The other ambiguity is this 82% iPod market share. Does it include iPhones? Or can this mean that, in spite of brisk iPhone sales, iPod sales have remained consistent? Here's the chart—as you can see, the iPhone could be under iPod or Other: 10-10-07_Piper_Jaffray_Survey.jpg[Apple 2.0]

Stop Comparing The New Coronavirus To The Flu

On Monday, President Donald Trump once again tried to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak that’s now hit over 100 countries and begun spreading within the U.S. He tweeted that the seasonal flu has killed over 37,000 Americans this winter—far more than the 22 deaths from COVID-19 that had been reported in the U.S. at the time of his tweet. Given that, he argued, life (and the economy) should carry on as usual.
These Are The Greatest Engines Of The Last Decade

Time is but a social construct, but as we’ve all decided the 2010s are over, I guess a roundup of the best engines of the decade is in order. We’ve got V10s (duh, because it’s me writing this list), V12s, V8s and four-bangers galore.

