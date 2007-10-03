Evidence for the imminent launch of a sweet-spot $399 40GB PS3 model continues to mount, the latest piece of proofage coming in the form of a Best Buy listing, which (if true) also confirms the Spider-Man 3 Blu-ray pack-in, so you can relive Peter Parkers's emo phase in HD for free. While the slip is neither rock solid nor entirely unfakeable, it does add to the pile pointing toward the obvious, and even if it isn't 100 percent kosher, it doesn't mean a new PS3 isn't on the way. [Destructoid]
$399 40GB PS3 Shows Up in Best Buy Listings?
