A house in Austin, Texas has just been awarded with Home Entertainment's "Installation of the Year" accolade, and we have no reason to disagree with the judgment. Check out the tantalising gallery below:The flamboyant in-house cinema room boasts 24-karat gold gilding details, hand embroidered fabric seats and genuine antique candle holders throughout. That's nothing compared to the technology behind the flush finish. There are twenty-four 12-inch subwoofers, CAT/MBX speakers tuned by professional engineers, a 200 pound, 3 feet long Runco MBX-1 projector, which is able to crank out 40 ft wide images, thirty-eight distinct audio zones, with the cheapest speakers costing $2000 /pair and touchscreen controls, which double up as controls for the whole house. The cost of all this flawless gadgetry? A staggering, $3.4 million. We'll keep saving. Hit the link to check out the full gallery. [Home Entertainment]
$3.4 Million In-house Cinema Wins HE's Installation of the Year Award
