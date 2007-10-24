32GB SanDisk Sansa View on the Way?

The recently released Sansa View may already in line for an upgrade if some leaked info on the SanDisk website is anything to go by. The link revealed listings for devices with 8, 16 and 32GB capacities with the high end price topping out at $US330. And since a 32GB Sansa View does not currently exist, we can only assume that one will be released sometime in the near future. Not a confirmation by any means, but if you are planning on picking up a Sansa View, you might want to wait a little longer if a higher capacity interests you. [Dapreview]