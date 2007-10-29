It's not just that this wallet features Pi to 3,000 digits. It's the dot matrix printer finish that really gives it that nerd quality finish. Because it's all about that attention to detail. I'm sure I'd be tempted to try ripping the feed holes off, but thankfully it is made of Tyvek so it is tear resistant. [Dynomighty Design via Nerd Approved]
3,000 digits of Pi to nerd up your wallet
