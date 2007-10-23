250,000 Unlocked iPhones Have Been Sold

Apple just stated in their earnings call that out of 1.4 million iPhones sold since launch, 250,000 are unlocked. They know this from subtracting the number of iPhones activated on AT&T from the number of iPhones sold total—which is 250k. That's a farmhouse load of unlocked phones, which match up with the 500,000 downloads of AnySIM 1.0 unlocker we've seen before. Those are official numbers from the iPhone Dev Team, which make sense when you factor in lookeyloos who download it and people who unlock even with an active AT&T plan. [9to5Mac]