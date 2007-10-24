Samsung has brought out another LCD monitor from its Syncmaster range. The 245T is a 24-inch monitor with PiP (Picture in Picture), PbP (that's Picture by Picture), and its Motion Picture Acceleration gives better-quality pics. Also featured is HMDI and 5-Video connections. Another pic, plus the price after the jump.At over a million Won (that's around $1,100), the 245T is an expensive option, legs or no legs. [Akihabara News]
24-Inch Syncmaster Monitor from Samsung Has Legs, Supports HDCP
