$24,000 20-Inch Monitor Has 5 Million Pixels for Best Boob Detail

I can imagine the pitch: put the X-ray of an ultra-fine boob up on the ultra-fine screen of this 5-megapixel 20" monitor, and it will sell itself. (Med students: do mine eyes deceive me?) After all, Chi Lin Technology and the Chi Mei Group of Taiwan developed the 2048×2560 screen for medical use. Currently in production in very low volume, and at a cost of $21,500 to $24,600, the monitor is expected to roll out in greater numbers next year, perhaps over 1,000 per month. [Digitimes via UberGizmo]