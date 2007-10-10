$24,000 20-Inch Monitor Has 5 Million Pixels for Best Boob Detail

I can imagine the pitch: put the X-ray of an ultra-fine boob up on the ultra-fine screen of this 5-megapixel 20" monitor, and it will sell itself. (Med students: do mine eyes deceive me?) After all, Chi Lin Technology and the Chi Mei Group of Taiwan developed the 2048Ã—2560 screen for medical use. Currently in production in very low volume, and at a cost of $21,500 to $24,600, the monitor is expected to roll out in greater numbers next year, perhaps over 1,000 per month. [Digitimes via UberGizmo]