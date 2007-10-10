Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

$24,000 20-Inch Monitor Has 5 Million Pixels for Best Boob Detail

5MP_Chi_Lin_LCD.jpgI can imagine the pitch: put the X-ray of an ultra-fine boob up on the ultra-fine screen of this 5-megapixel 20" monitor, and it will sell itself. (Med students: do mine eyes deceive me?) After all, Chi Lin Technology and the Chi Mei Group of Taiwan developed the 2048Ã—2560 screen for medical use. Currently in production in very low volume, and at a cost of $21,500 to $24,600, the monitor is expected to roll out in greater numbers next year, perhaps over 1,000 per month. [Digitimes via UberGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles