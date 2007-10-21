21-Gadget Salute to Al Gore, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Al Gore won the Nobel Peace Prize today. The former vice prez was honored for his tireless efforts to let everyone know that climate change is real and that we should all be pretty damned scared about it. We certainly are, but we've been thinking the sky is falling for the past couple of decades at least. Anyway, to pay tribute to our first elected president who never served a day as president in the Oval Office, we decided to commemorate the occasion with Gizmodo's highest honor: a 21-gadget salute to Al Gore, a gallery concentrating on those items that might do just a little something to save the environment on this pale blue dot we call home. Ready, aim... [Russia Today] (additional reporting by Jennifer Hooker)