$20,000 Oticon Epoq Bluetooth Stereo Hearing Aid Also Manages iPod, Phone

Over at Gadget Lab, Charlie Sorrel is talking about his deaf friend's super-sweet insanely-expensive hearing aid. The Oticon Epoq's UK price is £10,000; for the cash, you get two earpieces wirelessly connected via Bluetooth to render more accurate 3D sound images inside the wearer's head. With all the obvious tech already inside, the system has an interface that plugs into a phone or an MP3 player to stream stereo music and phone calls into the earpieces. Presumably, if a phone has Bluetooth A2DP stereo streaming, you won't need the adapters. Sorrel only mentions the flipside: that the iPhone, lacking A2DP, can only be a phone, not a music player, when used with the Epoq aid. [Gadget Lab]