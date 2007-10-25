Over at Gadget Lab, Charlie Sorrel is talking about his deaf friend's super-sweet insanely-expensive hearing aid. The Oticon Epoq's UK price is £10,000; for the cash, you get two earpieces wirelessly connected via Bluetooth to render more accurate 3D sound images inside the wearer's head. With all the obvious tech already inside, the system has an interface that plugs into a phone or an MP3 player to stream stereo music and phone calls into the earpieces. Presumably, if a phone has Bluetooth A2DP stereo streaming, you won't need the adapters. Sorrel only mentions the flipside: that the iPhone, lacking A2DP, can only be a phone, not a music player, when used with the Epoq aid. [Gadget Lab]
$20,000 Oticon Epoq Bluetooth Stereo Hearing Aid Also Manages iPod, Phone
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.