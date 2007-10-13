The next time you're with a woman for a romantic evening at home, turn down the light on this 13 Amp Fuse lamp to get the mood going. That will turn her on. Then explain how these fuses were used in the BS 1363, an AC socket commonly used in homes in the UK. Then you will be in for sure. Each replica lamp measures 13"x3"x3" and features the classic brown and white label and brushed steel end caps. Available for $100 (currently sold out). [Firebox via Retro to Go]
13 Amp Fuse Lamp Throws Out a Cool Retro Vibe For the Ladies
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.