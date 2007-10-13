13 Amp Fuse Lamp Throws Out a Cool Retro Vibe For the Ladies

The next time you're with a woman for a romantic evening at home, turn down the light on this 13 Amp Fuse lamp to get the mood going. That will turn her on. Then explain how these fuses were used in the BS 1363, an AC socket commonly used in homes in the UK. Then you will be in for sure. Each replica lamp measures 13"x3"x3" and features the classic brown and white label and brushed steel end caps. Available for $100 (currently sold out). [Firebox via Retro to Go]