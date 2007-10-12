12 Best Jack-o'-Lanterns in the World

It's that time of year again, and we're getting shivers down our spines just thinking about it: Halloween, the time of harvest, parties, carving gourds and getting drunk out of your gourd. To celebrate the auspicious occasion, we have here the dozen best carved up jack-o'-lanterns we found, some of which are classics you may have seen in years gone by, and some entirely new. Our favorite? The jack-o'-lantern starring Jack Nicholson. Let us know what your favourite is, and please, don't everyone pick the goatse one. [MMOABC]