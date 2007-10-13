Dealzmodo USA: $100 Off Vudu! Vudu, that video download box with full studio support, is one of those interesting set top boxes that is good, but maybe not great. The price was a little steep, but now they're going for $US299 after shaving $100 off the top. The limited offer is good through October 23rd, and you have to use the VUDURULES code at checkout. But before plunking down your cash, you might want to check out the Giz review. [Zatz]