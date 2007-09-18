Zune Tattoo Guy Gets Third Zune-Related Tattoo

Remember Steven Smith, the Zune tattoo guy? Well, having promised us a third Zune tattoo for a while now, Steven has re-emerged with not only pictures of the new design but also bearing a new, slimmer body. The tattoo is the catchphrase, "Welcome to the social" and is proudly (and apparently painfully) tattooed on the back of his left shoulder. What's next, Steven? [ZuneMax]