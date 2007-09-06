Zune 2 Headphones Might Be Worth Hanging On To

One of CrunchGear's crew snagged a looksie at the buds coming standard with the Zune 2, and apparently, they're quite earworthy. They're "a mashup between the current premium headphones and the V-Moda buds you see up top." Microsoft's also chunking cheap plastic cables in favor of cloth-wrapped ones—hopefully, the brown and black stripes look less drab than they sound. Topping it off, they actually sound good, too. Standard buds that don't sound sub-standard—quite a concept. [CrunchGear]