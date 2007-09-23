Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

YouNeverCallPromises $10,000 to the First Mobile Phone Caller from the Moon

et.jpgOK, it is a marketing scam, but a clever one, so we shall humor YouNeverCall. The press release states that $10,000 shall be awarded to the company/person that places a cellular phone call from the moon to YouNeverCall's HQ in LA.

The deadline for the galactic telecommunication antics is January 7, 2015. The call must utilize a commercially available phone and the caller must be available at the time to answer a few yes/no questions. So, if you plan on calling from the moon whilst you are dropping the kids to school, doing the shopping for your partner and arranging a dental appointment, forget it—you have to be free to chat before you can claim your useless earthly cash. If that seems too tall an order, the first SMS received to one of YouNeverCall's corporate mobiles via the moon will attract $500 in reward money. Yes, the first caller to receive a call on the moon will also be gifted, but only a paltry $100 shall they be rewarded with. The ringer shall have to be set to that lovable Crazy Frog ringtone, as per the rules. Finally, it is clear why that bastard E.T. was really here; he was sent from the future to prep our cellular networks so he could go halves on the prize with his wrinkly girlfriend. What a tosser. [SMS Text News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles