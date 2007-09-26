Can't seem to get enough Star Wars? Now here's a 15-inch altar at which you can worship, with ARTFX Kotobukiya statues of Yoda and Palpatine fighting and shooting sparks out their fingers at each other, and it'll only cost you $174.99. It's relatively big, with Palpatine standing 11 inches tall, but whatever that purple shit is coming out of their fingers, we really don't want to know. Not to worry, though, that scum is removable. Take the jump for a couple of closeups of the Forceful battle. You'd think for all that money this model would come to you already assembled, but no. You still must snap together the sacred parts. You'll have to wait, too, because this glorious sculpture won't be available until next March. [Star Wars Shop, via The Uber Review]
Yoda, Palpatine Statues Fight It Out in Realistic Miniature
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.