XRKade Video Game Fitness Centers Keep Kids Fit, Zombify Their Minds

XRKade centres are popping up across the nation, allowing kids to exergame, or play arcade games that require more effort than just moving thumbs. Despite the unfortunate name, the adolescent-focused gyms want kids more active and healthy, by sneaking exercise into their gaming sessions, Wii style. All I can imagine is a giant room full of sweaty, smelly, pre-teen nerddom.

The gyms feature notable games such as Dance Dance Revolution, and less notable ones such as tae-kwon-do and mountain climbing simulators. One XRKade in Arizona even claims a high school football team showed up to stay active when it was too hot outside. This is a step in the right direction, I suppose. But seriously, if I told someone I was exergaming when I was 13, they would have kicked my ass. [Arizona Republic via Core77]