Woz Selling His Nissan 350Z, Riding a Segway for Charity

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is selling his 2005 Nissan 350Z Anniversary Edition for charity. The asking price? A whopping $100,000 (Kelley Blue Book private party value: $28,695). It's funny enough in itself that the Woz thinks anyone would be willing to pay $71,000 extra just to sit in the same driver's seat as himself (well, maybe if you were planning to donate that much to the IEEE lab at U.C. Berkeley anyways), but the "ad" he made for the sale is the real hum-dinger. He remakes his classic Datsun 280-ZX ad, adding in "modern" twists such as him zipping around on a Segway. We love ya Woz, but no one is above getting made fun of for a willingness to be seen on a Segway in public. [HotSwap via CrunchGear]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

