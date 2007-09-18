First it was rumour, then it was a smashed rumour, later on it was a rekindled, adjusted rumour, and now it's just awkward. Yes, Woz and Kathy Griffin went to the Emmys together last night, although why either of them were invited isn't exactly clear. I don't think I can continue writing this post without it dissolving into me sounding like a high school bully making fun of dorky couples at the prom, so I'll just leave you with the photos. [The Raw Feed]
Woz and Kathy Griffin Exhibit Courting Rituals on Emmy Red Carpet
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.