Worst iPhone Case Ever

If you're going to get a case for your iPhone, please don't get this case. It's pink, it's tacky, and worst of all it has a "Lady Mirror" when you flip it open. We're not women (obviously, but it would be awesome if we were), but we're even offended by the fact that the manufacturer thinks ladies need a mirror in their iPhone case. What's even more offensive is the price: $34.99. We vomit in disgust. [USBFever via i4u]