World's Smallest Micro-Camcorder Makes Your Voyeuristic Pleasure Its Command

We're not exactly sure what kind of evidence you'll be gathering with this so-called "world's smallest" micro camcorder. But whatever that is, you'd better get 'er done in two hours, because that's how long its battery lasts. You can see how tiny this thing is—small enough to literally pull out of your ass—but despite its Lilliputian size it can hold 33 hours of video on a 1GB SD memory card. One more animated pic after the jumpage. The tiny camcorder uses the 3GP format, usually associated with phone video. The seller's not saying what the resolution is, but we'd be surprised if it were any bigger than 320x240. We do know it's going to give you the somewhat herky-jerky 15 frames per second frame rate.

Why not just surreptitiously shoot some video with your phone? Oh yeah, that phone would be a bit bigger than a pack of gum. One thing's for sure, if your phone costs $295 like this little trinket does, at least the phone would give you a few more features than just shooting crappy-looking video. [Spy Gadgets]