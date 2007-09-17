This "lounger" composed of aluminium and fiberglass is to set go for between $1.6 million and $2.4 million at auction next month at Christie's in London. While The Sun's headline proclaims the chair to be a "million pounds of comfort," the key word in the "fluid aluminium form" envisioned by its designer, Marc Newson, is "aluminum." It might be shiny, but it sure as hell isn't how I want to be cradled when I kick back to play Bioshock. [The Sun via Spluch]
World's Most Expensive Chair Looks Like an Uncomfortable Metal Jelly Bean
