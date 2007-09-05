World's First Spaceport Designed, Construction Starts 2008

You may remember that Virgin Galactic planned to build a Spaceport in New Mexico? Well, a winning design has now been chosen, and construction on the 100,000 square-foot facility is set to start in 2008. Is it just me, or does "spaceport" sound a little bit too Sci-Fi?

The whole thing is expected to cost a pretty reasonable $31 million, which the company will quickly recoup, no doubt. The SpaceShipTwo and its carrier craft, White Knight Two, will be completed in 2008 as well, so the company is well on its way to offering cheap cheaper space flights. [Space]