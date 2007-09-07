World's Biggest Fake Fish Tank

A 250m by 30m LED screen has been installed in the ceiling of a new mall in Beijing. That's an impressive 7,500 square meters of viewable area, and comes with an impressive $32 million price tag to match. It hangs 80 feet in the air, and is actually five screens combined. Check out a video after the jump.

It can show films, video games or even photos uploaded by visitors, but most of the time it plays animations like swimming fish—all that space and what do they use it for? Screensavers. [LED Magazine]