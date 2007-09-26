Woman Coats iPods, Cellphones in Gold

See this woman? She wants to coat your gadgets in 24 carat gold. Or, if you don't have a cellphone or iPod, she'll coat a brand new one and send it to you. Here are a few that are available from their store: a LG Prada for Â£399 ($800), LG Shine for Â£279 ($561), and a Sony Ericsson W880i for Â£299 ($600). Yes, it's extravagant and totally unnecessary, but who can say no to her? Not I. Nor Charlie. [Goldstriker]