With BackpackShield, I Could Take A Bullet for Giz

I had the pleasure of trying on the BackpackShield bulletproof bookbag insert tonight at ShowStoppers, and it was amazing. Made from 13 layers of K-29 Kevlar, this thin, lightweight plate fits in most backpacks and can stop every bullet from a 9mm all the way to Dirty Harry's .44 Magnum. It doesn't just deflect them, either. As you will see in the gallery below, bullets that try to penetrate the BackpackShield end up with its "fishnet" imprint on themselves.According to the inventor, this was designed for "college students, high school students, concerned parents, and commuters." In his mind, there's surely someone on your shopping list who could use a little extra protection this holiday season. At only $249, it's a small price to pay to make sure that little Bobby makes it through the mean streets of the biology wing safely. Available now in ten assorted colors, but you can also customise it with any JPEG just in case you think your ex would make for a good target shield. [BackpackShield]