Despite wireless USB just getting off the ground, Intel are supposedly working on a wireless USB 1.1 standard that will increase data transfer rates to 1 Gbps. The standard would move Wireless USB's operating frequency to the 6 GHz range, up from the 3-4 GHz current wireless USB is operating in. There are detractors, such as NEC's Masami Katagiri who claim wireless USB is only transferring at 40 Mbps right now and would have to hit at least 500 Mbps to gain 1.1 approval. Realistic or not, we like the ambition. [EETimes]
Wireless USB 1.1 Already in the Works
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.