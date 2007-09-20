Wireless USB 1.1 Already in the Works

Despite wireless USB just getting off the ground, Intel are supposedly working on a wireless USB 1.1 standard that will increase data transfer rates to 1 Gbps. The standard would move Wireless USB's operating frequency to the 6 GHz range, up from the 3-4 GHz current wireless USB is operating in. There are detractors, such as NEC's Masami Katagiri who claim wireless USB is only transferring at 40 Mbps right now and would have to hit at least 500 Mbps to gain 1.1 approval. Realistic or not, we like the ambition. [EETimes]