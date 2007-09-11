Wireless Scale Weighs Food, Acts As Clock

Although weighing your food is only really important if you're a chubster watching your weight, this wall-mounted digital scale clock can do so much more than tell you how heavy your bananas are. It also locks in place onto the wall, next to the clock, in order to function as a room temperature display. The whole setup is touchscreen and takes 7 AAA batteries, and comes at you with a price of $US89. Perfect when you really, really need 2.23 kilograms of prawns. [Hammacher via Coolest Gadgets]