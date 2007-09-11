Although weighing your food is only really important if you're a chubster watching your weight, this wall-mounted digital scale clock can do so much more than tell you how heavy your bananas are. It also locks in place onto the wall, next to the clock, in order to function as a room temperature display. The whole setup is touchscreen and takes 7 AAA batteries, and comes at you with a price of $US89. Perfect when you really, really need 2.23 kilograms of prawns. [Hammacher via Coolest Gadgets]
Wireless Scale Weighs Food, Acts As Clock
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.