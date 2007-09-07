Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wireless Puppy Cam Endearingly Spies On Your Children

wireless-puppy-cam.jpgHave you ever spilled your heart out to your dog and wished that it recorded all of it for replay value? Well, wish no more for the Wireless Puppy Cam is here — a toy so obnoxiously cute it'll make recording your video suicide note even more fun that it normally is. The Puppy Cam comes with a camera in its nose, a microphone, and like the name suggests, is wireless — allowing you to finally spy on your babysitter in the most endearing way possible.

What can you do with it? Well, you can spy on your children with it — that's always a good one. You can use it to film your sexual acts — if the dog is watching, it may as well do something useful, after all. Or, because I'm always a fan of the Furry jokes, you can take it to your next furry convention — it'll fit right in (hay-oh!). [Pocket Lint via UberGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles