Wind-Up Concept Lamp as Designed by Minnie Mouse

wind-up-lamp-concept-taguchi.jpgWhile the Wind-Up lamp may make your room faintly reminiscent of Minnie Mouse's bedroom, it is both ecological and useful. The lamp is powered mainly by a spring-driven generator, which uses a high carbon tensile steel spring that, when it unwinds, transfers power to a tiny electric generator that then powers the light.

As the giant, cartoony screw winds down, it acts as a timer that will eventually turn your light off — saving precious electricity long after you've fallen asleep. The lamp is a concept design by Yuko Taguchi and isn't currently on sale anywhere but the back alleys of Disneyland. [RedFerret via SciFi]

