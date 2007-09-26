Windows Vista Dreamscene Wallpaper Video Tool Finally Available

Windows Dreamscene, the desktop addon to Windows Vista Ultimate that lets you use videos as a desktop wallpaper, has finally been released.

There've been some complaints about Microsoft not pushing out DreamScene and 20 language packs by the "end of summer", which was their previous promise, and this quote from the Vista Ultimate Director doesn't quite help things: "Unfortunately summer never really came to Seattle this year—so we missed our cue." On our admittedly lousy Pentium D machine, turning on Dreamscene to one of the default videos gave us a sustained 15% CPU usage on both cores. Not too bad. [Windows Ultimate]