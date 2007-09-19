There's going to be something else you'll get besides slightly lousier graphics when you purchase Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on the Wii instead of Xbox 360 or PS3: a lightsaber mode. LucasArts developers just announced that they're adding a Duel Mode into the game, which lets WiiMote users use their sword just as Miyamoto intended—to cut off people's hands and make declarations about their parentage. How well the rest of the game holds up with these controls is almost irrelevant if LucasArts can deliver this WiiMote control correctly. Here's hoping. [Kotaku]
WiiMote Lightsaber Game Finally Here
