Our extended family at Kotaku just dropped this image of the Wii Zapper's official box. Sure, the cardboard antics will not get you wet in your nether regions, but the bundled Link Crossbow Training mini game extra and all its confirmed zappy goodness just might. The game will involve three different set player modes including; Target Shooting, a shooting gallery adventure, Defender, where you remain stationary and are subject to onslaught from the horrible orks and other assorted baddies and the final game, called Ranger, which will allow you to wander about and just go nuts. Kotaku have the full press release, so hit up the link to check it out. [Kotaku]
Wii Zapper Box Makes Us a Little Excited
