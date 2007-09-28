Wii Strap Protects LCD Screen from Wii-Mote While Taking Your Dignity

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

WiiStrap.jpgIf you've ever accidentally killed anyone while playing Wii Tennis, then you'll definitely appreciate the Wii Strap. The not-at-all sexy wrist strap was unveiled by Atlantic's GameKeeper at DigitalLife 2007 and is designed to prevent you from throwing your beloved Wii controller into your beloved LCD screen. The strap fastens through the controller loop and then is strapped unto your wrist with velcro for maximum security.

The Wii Strap comes in sets of either blue and black or pink and green and will be available in November. They'll also sell for $9.99 and are guaranteed to make you look like a douche. [Crave]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

