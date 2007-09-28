Wii Strap Protects LCD Screen from Wii-Mote While Taking Your Dignity

If you've ever accidentally killed anyone while playing Wii Tennis, then you'll definitely appreciate the Wii Strap. The not-at-all sexy wrist strap was unveiled by Atlantic's GameKeeper at DigitalLife 2007 and is designed to prevent you from throwing your beloved Wii controller into your beloved LCD screen. The strap fastens through the controller loop and then is strapped unto your wrist with velcro for maximum security.

The Wii Strap comes in sets of either blue and black or pink and green and will be available in November. They'll also sell for $9.99 and are guaranteed to make you look like a douche. [Crave]