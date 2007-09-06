Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

WHOA 200-Disc Blu-ray Changer (Sony HES-V1000)

HES-V1000_cw%20top.jpg I like that! I like that a lot! The HES (Home Entertainment Starship) V1000 has a 200 disc changer for Blu-ray, DVD and CDs, and it can write to those formats, too. What can it write? I'd assume stuff from a PC, but I'm thinking that it probably can write home movies, music and photos from its 500GB hard drive. And lord knows I love that Ethernet port.

The connection is used to hit disc meta-data and serve up video to DLNA devices like the PS3. (10 devices at once, and up to 4 different audio streams). It even has a PS3-like cross media menu, and you know what? I'd say that $3500 is just about a deal for this kind of functionality. We'll do what we can to get a hands-on ASAP.

HES-V1000 Â· 200-disc BD/DVD/CD changer Â· Blu-ray Disc/DVD/CD burning (write to 25GB Blu-ray Disc media) Â· 500GB hard disc drive for burning home movies, digital music and photos (137 hours of video, 2,000 CDs or 20,000 digital photos) Â· x-Applications: x-Pict Story HD and x-Scrap Book automatic photo slide shows Â· Xross Media Bar (XMB) â„¢ Â· Ethernet connection for access to All Media Guide (AMG) metadata Â· Wireless music streaming to Sony CPF-IX001 wireless streamer or other DLNA devices including PlayStation 3 — up to ten devices with four independent audio streams Â· Available this fall for about $3,500

