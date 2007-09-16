While you can't dump your $100 in Apple apology moneys directly into your iTunes account or iTunes electronic gift certificates, you can still hit up the Apple Store (online or B&M) to buy iTunes gift cards if you're insistent on blowing your bucks on tuneage. [TUAW]
