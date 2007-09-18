What Helio, Nokia, Samsung and Motorola Think About the iPhone

It's been three months since the iPhone launched, which is plenty of time for four cellphone manufacturers/designers to form an opinion about what's good, bad and effective about Apple's phone.

Laptop Mag got Samsung, Nokia, Moto and Helio to answer a few iPhone-related questions. The premise is good, but the questions were somewhat tame and the answers were even weaker. Nokia couldn't shut up about the N95 whenever any question was asked, Moto refused to really acknowledge the iPhone, getting handwavy, and Helio directed attention back at their own products as well. The only good job was done by Samsung, who actually addressed the iPhone's features without getting defensive about what its phones does or does not have. [Laptop Mag]