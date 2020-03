Westinghouse, the company whose PR flacks try to make us think their old TVs are new but we're not fooled, keeps the press releases coming anyway, and in their latest missive they've done a poll, asking people what features they'd most like to see in TV sets of the future. The top answer? Voice recognition. Everybody seems to want to order around somebody or something, and the TV set will just have to do.

What do you want your TV to do in future? Built-in disc players? 120Hz? 4K resolution?