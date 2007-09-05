Westinghouse Rolls Out Three LCDs for Home Theater Market, Priced to Sell

Westinghouse is putting on the good foot for the big CEDIA show that starts this week, rolling out three 1080p LCD TVs in its new line of TX series displays. At the low end is the 42" TX-42F430S, and it's complemented by the 47" TX-47F430S and the 52" TX-52F480S. So what's the big deal about this? These TVs bring along everything you need, including an integrated ATSC/NTSC/ClearQAM tuner, and built-in stereo speakers complete with a subwoofer. The company's also making an effort to improve its picture quality, sharpening up some of the specs that make a difference.

AU: No idea if we'll ever see Westinghouse TVs here, whether under that name or another brand. But always interesting to see the state of play in TV specs everywhere.

For one thing, the 52-inch set has lowered its response time to 6.5 ms, and Westinghouse is claiming a 5000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, which might be closer to 1000:1 in the real world. Another impressive spec is its four HDMI inputs. Compare the rest of the specs below.

We're not sure how much we'd want to use those built-in speakers and subwoofer, but these are probably not aimed at the high-end home theater market, anyway. In fact, the price is right for these three TVs, with the 42-inch set retailing for a mere $1599, the 47-incher is $1799 and that 52-inch model tops the line at $2999. The company didn't mention when these three 1080p TVs would be available.