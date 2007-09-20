Western Digital Releases New, Slimmer 1TB My Books

Western Digital has released three new versions of their My Books external 1TB hard drives: the Essential 2.0, Office and Home Editions. The Essential 2.0 is the most basic, with just USB 2.0 and no extra features, but with a shiny sexy look for $350. The Office and Home Editions both come at $380 and add a frontal capacity gauge and automatic backups. The USB 2.0-only Office model comes with built-in remote access while the Home unit has FireWire 400 and eSATA ports. [WD]