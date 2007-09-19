Wes Anderson Directs a Bunch of AT&T Commercials

Wes Anderson, favourite director of film school students everywhere, has lent his talents to AT&T in their new line of commercials. Featuring his trademark quirky style and neato floating backdrops, they send a clear message: AT&T can totally hang with the kids. Heck, if AT&T was a person, it wouldn't be a fat man in a suit eating a baby. Nope, it'd be a teenager with an asymmetrical haircut and a Postal Service shirt on. I totally misjudged you, you lovable multinational corporation you. [Golden Fiddle via Boing Boing Gadgets]

AU: We might not care about AT&T so much, but it's always fun to see Wes Anderson do his thing. Even in an ad.